Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Major charges dropped against driver accused of hitting couple in Butler County hit-and-run

Several major charges were dropped against Leiayre Jurrell Freeman, 29, including vehicular...
Several major charges were dropped against Leiayre Jurrell Freeman, 29, including vehicular assault and others following a hit and run crash on July 14.(Middletown Police Department)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 3:24 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A Butler County grand jury did not indict driver on major charges, including vehicular assault, in connection with a hit-and-run that left two people injured in July, according to the Butler County court records.

The Butler County Clerk of Courts says that charges dropped against 29-year-old Leiayre Freeman are one count of vehicular assault, three counts of driving under suspension, one count of driving under financial responsibility law suspension, and one count of failure to reinstate a license.

Trenton police say Freeman was arrested and charged with multiple traffic offenses and several felonies following a crash that happened on State Street on July 14.

A couple was stopped on that street trying to turn into Cassano’s when their car was hit from behind by a GMC Envoy.

Police say the wife suffered some bruising, but the husband had to undergo surgery to repair fractured vertebrae in his spine.

On July 20, Trenton police, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a search warrant at a home on Granada Avenue and found the SUV from the hit and run hidden in the backyard, covered with a tarp, according to a news release.

Court records show that Freeman is still indicted on charges of failure to stop after an accident, one count of driving under suspension, one count of driving under license forfeiture, driving under OVI suspension, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. His trial resumes Monday in the 2016...
Pike County massacre trial resumes with jury instructions, opening statements
The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team
Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking a photo under a minor female's skirt at...
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt: court docs
Detective Joehonny Reese was put on administrative duty
FOP leader calls for Cincinnati detective to be reinstated after saying ‘n-word’

Latest News

Britain's King Charles III and the Queen Consort meet wellwishers outside Hillsborough Castle,...
Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin arrives at Buckingham Palace
Libby's Southern Comfort Shrimp and Grits.
Greater Cincinnati Restaurant Week returns Monday with fall flavor
Nancy Imfeld was arrested and charged with felonious assault in December of 2021.
Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found not guilty by reason of insanity
Cincinnati Police Detective Joehonny Reese on the job at the department's Supply Room.
FOP leader threatens no-confidence vote for interim chief if detective who said n-word isn’t reinstated