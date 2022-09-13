Major charges dropped against driver accused of hitting couple in Butler County hit-and-run

TRENTON, Ohio (WXIX) -A Butler County grand jury did not indict driver on major charges, including vehicular assault, in connection with a hit-and-run that left two people injured in July, according to the Butler County court records.

The Butler County Clerk of Courts says that charges dropped against 29-year-old Leiayre Freeman are one count of vehicular assault, three counts of driving under suspension, one count of driving under financial responsibility law suspension, and one count of failure to reinstate a license.

Trenton police say Freeman was arrested and charged with multiple traffic offenses and several felonies following a crash that happened on State Street on July 14.

A couple was stopped on that street trying to turn into Cassano’s when their car was hit from behind by a GMC Envoy.

Police say the wife suffered some bruising, but the husband had to undergo surgery to repair fractured vertebrae in his spine.

On July 20, Trenton police, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol, conducted a search warrant at a home on Granada Avenue and found the SUV from the hit and run hidden in the backyard, covered with a tarp, according to a news release.

Court records show that Freeman is still indicted on charges of failure to stop after an accident, one count of driving under suspension, one count of driving under license forfeiture, driving under OVI suspension, and driving under financial responsibility law suspension.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.