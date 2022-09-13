Mix of Sun and Clouds Tuesday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Our dry and comfortable stretch of weather begins Tuesday. Outside of a isolated sprinkle, daytime highs near 72 degrees are on the way.

Look for sunshine and dry weather the remainder of the week as we warm into the upper 70s on Wednesday.

While we have fall temperatures the first half of the week, a return to summer like warmth will come back towards the weekend.

We stay dry this weekend with daytime highs back in the mid 80s.

