Monroe woman accused of shooting husband found not guilty by reason of insanity

MONROE, Ohio (WXIX) - A Monroe woman has been found not guilty by reason of insanity on a felonious assault charge for allegedly shooting her husband.

Nancy Imfeld, 64, is accused of shooting her husband, Douglas, on Dec. 1, 2021, at a residence on Apple Knoll Lane, according to Butler County court records. Her husband suffered a serious gunshot wound, police said at the time.

Imfeld was originally ruled incompetent to stand trial, but that ruling was later reversed.

She appeared in court in early March for a competency evaluation hearing, according to court documents. The March court documents said that she was found incompetent to stand trial and was ordered to undergo treatment.

Butler County court records from June 16 stated she was then found to be competent to stand trial.

On Sept. 8, the judge ruled that Imfeld was not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

She is scheduled for a commitment hearing on Oct. 20 at 1:30 p.m.

