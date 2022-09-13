Contests
NASA to crash spacecraft into an asteroid

Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.
Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid's orbit.
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
(CNN) - In about two weeks, NASA scientists will slam a refrigerator-sized spacecraft into an asteroid called “Dimorphos.”

The crash is only a test, and the asteroid is not threatening Earth.

Scientists want to see if the collision can change the asteroid’s orbit.

It’s the first test of its kind and could be a crucial step in learning how effective a crash could be in protecting the Earth from potentially being hit by an asteroid.

The mission is expected to happen Sept. 26.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

