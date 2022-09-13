Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Part of $20M grant money to be used on improving pedestrian safety in Cincinnati neighborhoods

City leaders announce new grant for pedestrian safety
By Kendall Hyde
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Improvements for cyclist and pedestrian safety are coming to some of Cincinnati’s underserved communities thanks to grant money.

Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval and councilmembers say residents in West End, Queensgate, and Lower Price Hill will see updates to their communities thanks to the new $20 million RAISE Grant.

“When we look at it from an equity standpoint in terms of connecting people to jobs and resources, a third of people in these communities within these census tracks will be able to take advantage of this mobility and connectivity,” the mayor said.

The grant will help the city fund safety improvements to Cincinnati streets, including 36 enhanced intersections, more than three miles of protected bike lanes, and install three transit corridors to address safety deficiencies and reduce crashes while increasing mobility.

“Right now, our roads are designed as highways in the middle of our city,” Mayor Pureval explained. “Designed to get people from point A to point B as fast as possible. Oftentimes, that comes with negative effects like pedestrian injuries, and some instances, fatalities.”

The safety improvement announcement is music to the ears of West End resident Julia Riston who lives in the Mercy Health nursing facility right off Linn Street.

She says it’s a busy street with schools, apartments, and businesses and that the city should add more safety measures.

“We need more lights, and we need more signs telling people where they should cross at,” Riston said.

Fellow West End resident Rochelle Gamble says the city needs to reduce speeds on Linn Street.

“Thirty, maybe even let’s break it down to 25 [mph],” said Gamble. “That way, we can break it down to 20 when the kids get out of school because the kids are already out, and they [drivers] flying.”

Mayor Pureval agrees with those statements.

The construction does not start until 2026, however, the mayor says the city will continue to look for convenient ways to fix these problems before that.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The teen will be kept in Ohio until authorities from Oklahoma can pick her up.
17-year-old girl missing from Oklahoma for 10 months found in Ohio
George Wagner IV enters Pike County Common Pleas Court. His trial resumes Monday in the 2016...
Pike County massacre trial resumes with jury instructions, opening statements
The North Dakota College of Science Wildcats says 49-year-old Ray Ruschel has joined their...
‘I’m having a blast’: 49-year-old college freshman makes football team
Jeffrey Hayes was caught on surveillance camera taking a photo under a minor female's skirt at...
Montgomery man caught taking photo underneath victim’s skirt: court docs
Detective Joehonny Reese was put on administrative duty
FOP leader calls for Cincinnati detective to be reinstated after saying ‘n-word’

Latest News

Changes that will be implemented to Findlay Market to improve pedestrian safety.
Findlay Market pedestrian safety improvements
A vision for Main Street in Over-the-Rhine that prioritizes pedestrian and multi-modal transit...
Main Street Open Streets concept
Fake IDs have been around for decades, but the way law enforcement has been able to police the...
Law enforcement change tactics to combat fake IDs made overseas
A man pleaded guilty to federal charges of selling a man the explosive display firework that...
Man pleads in federal case surrounding fireworks death of Mt. Healthy man