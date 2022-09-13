Contests
Pro bull rider Ouncie Mitchell killed in Salt Lake City

Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
Authorities say professional bull rider Ouncie Mitchell was killed in Utah on Monday.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 2:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A pro bull rider was killed in Utah overnight Monday in what Salt Lake City police are calling a domestic violence homicide.

Police say in a news release that Demetrius Omar Lateef Allen was found shot outside an apartment complex in Salt Lake City after he got into an argument with a woman he had been dating.

Allen died at a hospital. PBR commissioner Sean Gleason says Allen went by the name Ouncie Mitchell as a pro bull rider.

Police arrested LaShawn Denise Bagley, a 21-year-old woman, on suspicion of murder. It’s unknown if Bagley had an attorney.

