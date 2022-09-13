Ride Cincinnati returning this weekend with new course

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Hundreds of people will ride their bikes in Cincinnati this weekend for a worthy cause.

Ride Cincinnati was started by a Tri-State family to honor and remember their loved one who died of breast cancer. Fifteen years later, the ride is making a big difference in helping raise money for cancer research in the Queen City.

“Ride Cincinnati was started in 2007. It was created by the Harris family,” said Ride Cincinnati Spokesperson Allison Schroeder. “They lost their mother to breast cancer. And so, this really started as a way to pay homage to her and celebrate her life. She was an avid cyclist.”

The annual ride has raised more than $5.5 million for cancer research. Every dollar stays right here in the Tri-State to help people battling cancer.

“To date, we have funded more than 57 research grants at the Barrett Cancer Center which is huge,” explained Schroeder. “Community events like Ride Cincinnati help us with driving support for the National Cancer Institute designation which we are pushing for the UC Health Barrett Cancer Center.”

2021 was a record-setting year as the event raised $1 million.

It’s money that can’t be raised without the dedicated riders who complete one of six courses ranging from eight to 100 miles.

“We welcome hundreds of riders every year, and each one is very passionate about raising money and bringing improved cancer care to here in Cincinnati,” said Schroeder.

This year, the route stays in Ohio - winding along the river to the path around Lunken Airport and beyond to the Little Miami Bike Trail if riders choose the longer distances. No matter the mileage, every dollar moves closer to helping find a cure for cancer.

If you’re not a cyclist but still want to help, you can donate to another rider or volunteer.

If you would like to register or donate, you can find that information here.

There is a kickoff party Friday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Top of the Park at the Phelps for riders and guests.

The races begin at 6:30 a.m. for the longest distances and the shortest ride will start at 10:30 a.m. There will be an after-party at Yeatman’s Cove throughout the event.

