Switzerland Co. student arrested following potential school shooting threat

SWITZERLAND COUNTY, IN (WXIX) -A Switzerland County student was arrested Tuesday following a potential school shooting threat against the Switzerland County School Corporation, according to the Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton.

Morton says they received information that the potential threat was made through social media.

In letter to parents school officials that there was a report that a student made a threat through Snapchat. So, precautionary measures were taken.

It is unclear what the social media post said nor what school was targeted.

Morton did not identify the suspect.

There is no active threat at this time, and the schools remain on their normal schedule, Morton said.

The situation is still under investigation.

The story will be updated as more information is available.

