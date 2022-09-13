Contests
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - New video shows the moments a car crashed into a Cincinnati Walmart, resulting in the driver facing several charges.

Around 11:13 p.m. on Aug. 14, Christopher Caylor is accused of crashing his vehicle in the Western Hills Square store on Ferguson Road, according to police.

The video shows security personnel standing at the front of the store when the car crashes into the front of the building, sending people running.

Several officers then run inside, one with a gun drawn.

Moments later, more officers come inside and more guns are pulled out.

Officers take Caylor into custody and search his pockets, the video shows.

There’s a struggle between officers and the suspect ending before he gets taken to the ground.

Paramedics come in and eventually put Caylor on a stretcher.

Police say before the crash, Caylor was driving recklessly in the parking lot and revving his engine.

According to court records, Caylor did not show up for a court hearing on the charges he’s facing in connection with the crash. CrimeStoppers lists him as a wanted man.

