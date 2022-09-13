WATCH LIVE: First witnesses testify in Pike County massacre trial

PIKE COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The first trial in the 2016 Pike County massacre is underway again Tuesday with the first witnesses taking the stand for the prosecution.

The murder trial of George Wagner IV in the execution-style shooting deaths of eight members of the Rhoden family got underway Monday in Pike County Common Pleas Court in Waverly.

Witnesses who take the stand can opt out of their testimony being shown, Pike County Common Pleas Court Judge Randy Deering has ordered.

The first one, Bobby Jo Manley, one of the victim’s sisters, chose to testify off camera. FOX19 NOW can only shoot the exhibits.

Wagner IV was indicted and arrested along with three other members of his family in November 2018 on a total of 22 charges, including eight counts of aggravated murder.

The slayings are considered the state’s biggest and most complex homicide investigation.

Wagner IV, 30, is the first member of his family of four who was charged in the case to go on trial.

He has pleaded not guilty to killing Christopher Rhoden Sr., 40; his older brother, Kenneth Rhoden, 44; his cousin, Gary Rhoden, 38; his former wife, Dana Lynn Rhoden, 37, and their children: Clarence “Frankie” Rhoden, 20, Hanna Rhoden, 19, Christopher Rhoden Jr., 16, and Frankie’s fiancé, Hannah Gilley, 20.

Special Prosecutor Angie Canepa showed their photos to jurors Monday and described their final actions before they were killed, and how they were killed.

The victims were found fatally shot several times in the head, all but two while they were sleeping, in mobile homes and a camper on April 22, 2016.

One of them, Chris Rhoden Sr., was shot in the face six times and once each on the chest and stomach, the prosecution revealed Monday.

He also had “defensive wounds,” indicating he tried to fight off his killer.

George IV’s attorney, Richard Nash, only had about an hour to give his opening statement Monday afternoon.

He told them George IV didn’t kill anyone and only heard about the murders hours afterward when his brother received a phone call about them.

Nash said evidence will show George IVs’s younger brother, Jake Wagner, killed all eight victims, not the five he has pleaded guilty to.

Nash also told jurors George IV was an outsider in his family who fought with his father, disagreed with how his family lived and stayed away after getting his driver’s license when he was 16.

“We’re here to hear evidence about George Wagner,” Nash told jurors. “George cannot help that he was born into the Wagner family.”

In the prosecution’s opening statements, Canepa spent most of Monday outlining the state’s case against Wagner IV and his family.

She said the main target of the massacre was Hanna Rhoden, the mother of a 2-year-old girl, Sophia, with Jake Wagner. They had their daughter when Hanna was 15 and Jake was 20 but broke up. Hanna began seeing someone else and had another baby with that man.

Hanna refused to sign custody papers to share care of their daughter with Jake, and that was the motive behind the killings, Canepa told jurors.

Hanna’s Rhoden’s Facebook messages, which were written just months before the murders, were introduced as evidence Monday.

She wrote: “I won’t sign papers ever it won’t happen they will have to kill me first.”

Exhibit from prosecution during opening statements in the trial of George IV. (Liz Duf | Cincinnati Enquirer)

Two key witnesses for both the prosecution and defense will be Jake Wagner and his mother, Angela Wagner.

Both pleaded guilty last year for their roles and are expected to testify in a couple of weeks.

Jake Wagner, 28, was convicted of eight counts of murder and 15 other charges including gun specifications, conspiracy, burglary, possession of dangerous ordnance and tampering with evidence.

He admitted to killing five members of the Rhoden family, shooting a sixth, and spying on the family before the killings, tampering with evidence, and obstructing the years-long search for the killers.

In exchange, prosecutors say they will drop the possibility of the death penalty for his entire family and he agreed to serve eight life sentences without parole.

His lawyer said Jake Wagner “knows he’s going to die in prison without any judicial relief.” He is held at the Franklin County Jail.

Wagner IV’s lawyers have argued the confessions of his brother and mother last year prove he didn’t shoot and kill anyone.

Canepa herself has agreed - in a December 2021 hearing - that Wagner IV didn’t kill anyone.

In the state of Ohio, however, someone can be sentenced to death for an aggravated murder conviction if they help plan it or cover it up.

The judge denied a motion late last year from Wagner IV’s lawyers to dismiss the eight aggravated murder charges.

On Monday, Canepa said they have pictures of Jake holding a type of gun they think was used in the murders.

“At that point, we believe we had the murder weapon or at least one of the murder weapons in Jake’s hand,” she said.

The belief that agents had the murder weapon led George Wagner to text his entire family, Canepa states.

“You will hear George threatening harm to the agents on the case,” Canepa told jurors. “And, you will hear him saying that it is a family emergency when special agent Scheiderer texts a picture of Jake holding the 1911 [pistol].”

George IV’s mother, Angela Wagner, has pleaded to conspiracy to commit aggravated murder, several counts of aggravated burglary, tampering with evidence, and other charges as part of a plea deal.

The remaining eight counts of aggravated murder were dismissed.

The prosecution is recommending the 51-year-old woman serve 30 years in prison with no possibility of the death penalty. She currently is held at the jail in Delaware County.

The other Wagner still facing trial and accused of actually shooting and killing anyone is the family patriarch, 50-year-old George “Billy” Wagner III.

He has pleaded not guilty and remains locked up at the Butler County Jail.

He is charged with eight counts of aggravated murder, four counts of aggravated burglary, three counts of tampering with evidence, two counts of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance and single counts of conspiracy, forgery, unauthorized use of computer or telecommunications, interception of wire, oral or electronic communication, obstructing justice and engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

