Bond raised for registered sex offender accused of peeping into Butler County homes

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Bond was raised by $2,000 for the registered sex offender accused of peeping into windows in Liberty Township.

Kevin Ayers, 36, was back in court Wednesday for arraignment after posting a $250 bond following his arrest for criminal trespass, according to Butler County court records.

In court Wednesday, the judge increased his bond to $2,500 and ordered Ayers to wear an electronic monitoring device.

Kevin Ayers is being rearrested after the judge increased his bond to $2500 and electronic monitoring. He has to pay that amount to be out of jail before his next court appearance on Sep. 21st. In court today he requested a public defender. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/0XIPFQMqIa — Kody Fisher (@KodyFisherTV) September 14, 2022

The Butler County judge decided to raise the bond given Ayers’ status as a registered sex offender and his previous arrests.

In 2015, Ayers was arrested for taking photos of a nude woman while masturbating in Anderson Township, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Ayers was also convicted of masturbating in Withrow Nature Preserve and on his apartment balcony while trying to get his neighbor’s attention in 2012, his records show.

