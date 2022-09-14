Contests
Bond raised for registered sex offender accused of peeping into Butler County homes

Kevin Ayers is a registered sex offender and has previous convictions of voyeurism and public...
Kevin Ayers is a registered sex offender and has previous convictions of voyeurism and public indecency.(WXIX)
By Kody Fisher
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:48 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - Bond was raised by $2,000 for the registered sex offender accused of peeping into windows in Liberty Township.

Kevin Ayers, 36, was back in court Wednesday for arraignment after posting a $250 bond following his arrest for criminal trespass, according to Butler County court records.

In court Wednesday, the judge increased his bond to $2,500 and ordered Ayers to wear an electronic monitoring device.

The Butler County judge decided to raise the bond given Ayers’ status as a registered sex offender and his previous arrests.

In 2015, Ayers was arrested for taking photos of a nude woman while masturbating in Anderson Township, according to Hamilton County court documents.

Ayers was also convicted of masturbating in Withrow Nature Preserve and on his apartment balcony while trying to get his neighbor’s attention in 2012, his records show.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

