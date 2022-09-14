Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Butler County grand jury indicted a longtime elected official Wednesday on seven public corruption-related charges.

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel is facing three felony counts of having an unlawful interest in a public contract and four misdemeanor counts of use or authorize the use of the authority or influence of office to secure anything of value, court records show.

Daniel, 76, has been under criminal investigation for more than a year as a township trustee and as a member of the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals, FOX19 NOW has learned.

The Butler County Sheriff’s Office launched the probe in July 2021 after the agency received an anonymous complaint about “corruption” related to Daniel. The case was ultimately referred to the Ohio Ethics Commission, which made a referral to the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office for criminal charges.

Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and Prosecutor Mike Gmoser released Daniel’s indictment Wednesday morning with a joint statement that read in part:

“Holding a public elected office is a public trust and is enforceable by criminal sanctions for violations of such trust. The public has a right to expect all elected public office holders to hold office for the public benefit and not for their own personal benefit or for the benefit of their family members.”

The allegations against Daniel, the statement also says, involve his “participation as a voting member of the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals, from which he has recently resigned, and his participation as a voting member of the Board of Madison Township Trustees that benefited him personally and/or a member of his family. Mr. Daniel has been an elected Madison Township Trustee for approximately (29) years.”

FOX19 NOW reported last year Daniel cast what two federal courts have since described as an “illegal” and “corrupt” vote as a member of the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals in February 2021.

Daniel voted on Feb 16, 2021, to approve zoning variances for land that his son, Todd Daniel, owned at the time. The land was developed into a Dollar General store at the corner of Keister and Middletown German roads in Madison Township, according to county records and meeting minutes.

At the time of the vote, Alan Daniel held the mortgage to his son’s property, which he also used to co-own with his son, according to records at the Butler County’s recorder and auditor offices.

Daniel also appeared to be voting as a Madison Township trustee member in violation of state ethics laws for raises for his son, the township’s longtime road superintendent, according to Madison’s own meeting minutes.

Over the summer, State Auditor Keith Faber referred several votes Daniel cast as a trustee that Faber said directly impacted a family member and was related to the township’s road department to the Ohio Ethics Commission for further review.

Danie voted on 20 road department ordinances in 2018 and 15 in 2019 “from which he should have abstained because he is the father of Road Supervisor Todd Daniel,” Faber recently wrote Madison Township officials.

Daniel has repeatedly declined comment at various times over the past year as FOX19 NOW reached out for his side of the story, starting in July 2021 when the sheriff’s office opened the criminal investigation.

Daniel most recently declined to talk to us when the township’s audit came out and we told him the auditor referred multiple votes he cast to the Ohio Ethics Commission.

FOX19 NOW is trying to reach him for comment again Wednesday in light of his indictment.

We will update this story once we hear back.

This is the second elected official in Butler County indicted on public corruption charges this year.

The county auditor, Roger Reynolds, faces six public corruption charges related to his position.

That case also involves the sheriff’s office and Ohio Ethics Commission. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation assisted sheriff’s officials and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost assigned a veteran special prosecutor to oversee the case and prosecute Reynolds, the county auditor since 2008.

Reynolds, 52, has pleaded not guilty and his attorney has repeatedly said all allegations against him are false.

He continues to work in his elected position, collecting his annual salary of $108,362. A special commission appointed by the Ohio Supreme Court declined to suspend him from his job at Yost’s request earlier this year.

Reynolds was unopposed in the May primary and received the endorsement of the Butler County Republican Party in April despite the corruption charges.

Reynolds will face Democratic challenger Mike Dalesandro in the November election.

Daniel was elected a Madison Township trustee in 1995 and won his seat every four years since, according to the Butler County Board of Elections.

Madison Township’s former administrator, Todd Farler, recently told FOX19 NOW that Daniel repeatedly ignored his advice, based on the township’s legal counsel, to abstain from voting on matters related to his son.

“I can’t stop him from doing it. He chose to do what he wanted to do. He would do whatever he wanted to do,” Farler said of Daniel.

The Ohio Ethics Commission provided Daniel with a legal opinion dated Sept. 27, 2006, addressing just this issue - and it was at his request.

FOX19 NOW obtained a copy of it from the Ethics Commission through a public records request.

The commission wrote Daniel in part: “You stated that your son is the road superintendent for the township and has been employed by the township for fourteen years. You indicated that there are four employees on the road crew, including your son. You further stated that you have been under the impression that you could not vote on any pay raise if your son’s pay would be affected.

“You explained that you recently abstained from voting on a motion for a three-percent pay raise for all road workers, including your son. The motion did not pass. You further explained that your son was then excluded from the motion for the pay raise and you voted on the motion and the motion passed. You asked if the Ethics Law and related statutes prohibit you, in the future, from voting on an across-the-board wage increase for all road workers in the township because your son is the road superintendent.”

The commission provided Daniel with the following brief answer:

“.....the Ethics Law and related statutes do not prohibit you from voting on another trustee’s motion for an across-the-board salary increase for the road crew, as long as the increase is not established on a basis other than membership in the class of employees, will not affect your son’s employment in a differential manner than other members of the class, and does not secure, renew, modify, or renegotiate the terms of your son’s individual employment relationship with the township.”

Daniel was appointed to the Butler County Board of Zoning Appeals, where he held a seat from July 1993 until he abruptly quit on Oct. 25, 2021.

His resignation came after Butler County officials scheduled a meeting to consider removing him from the BZA at the request of Madison Township residents who were upset over his vote for the Dollar General store.

“Mr. Daniel exploited his position and intentionally chose to participate in the zoning variance process with obvious knowledge of this conflict. His actions damaged the integrity of the process and the work content of the BZA,” one of the residents, Bret Frank, said when he appeared in person before Butler County Commissioners on Sept. 13, 2021.

Daniel and his son, Todd Daniel, purchased the property in question together for $87,500 on Oct. 29, 2004, according to the Butler County Recorder’s Office.

Alan Daniel gave his share of the land to his son for $36,000 in January 2013, property appraisal and recorder records show. His wife released all her dower rights to the property.

Until recently, other records filed in January 2013 at the recorder’s office show Alan Daniel held the mortgage for $36,000, plus interest.

That same record also shows Todd Daniel’s wife “of said mortgagor releases to Mortgagee all rights of dower in the above-described property.”

Daniel no longer held the mortgage to the property because it was sold in October 2021, Todd Daniel told FOX19 NOW that month.

Todd Daniel declined at that time to elaborate on details of the sale: “I’m just glad it’s over.”

Denise Goll, chief deputy at the Butler County Recorder’s Office, told us in October 2021 that Daniel sold the land for $250,000 and the new owner, CD DG Germantown LLC of Texas, took out a $1.49 million mortgage on it.

In his October 2021 BZA resignation letter to Assistant County Prosecutor Dan Ferguson, Daniel wrote that he was resigning “with regret.”

“It has been an honor to serve the people of Butler County for so many years,” his letter states. “I have always tried to do my best to make decisions that were in the best interests of the County and the residents, and I believe I have done some good along the way.

“I am sorry for all the trouble caused by the vote in which I participated in February of this year, and I can assure you I would make a different decision knowing the problem it has caused.”

That was little consolation for Frank and the other Madison Township residents who were upset over the land deal.

They also filed a federal lawsuit, alleging county officials including the Butler County Prosecutor’s Office failed to take action when residents told them about it.

Their lawsuit named Butler County, its board of zoning appeals, and Daniel, both in his professional and personal capacities.

“Alan Daniel’s actions to approve the variance significantly increased the value of the properties by allowing these changes to permit the construction of a corporate retail store,” the complaint reads. “Thus benefiting him and his family.....Daniel.... stood to personally profit from the variances he voted to grant.”

The residents’ attorney, Matt Miller-Novak, told FOX19 NOW at the time: “When the process you offer is this corrupted, you didn’t offer a process at all.”

The residents lost their federal lawsuit and, more recently, an appeal.

Their objections to the new Dollar General store can’t stop the project despite Daniel’s “corrupt” behavior, the courts determined.

The neighbors were not at the meeting when the “apparent illegal” vote was taken to object to it, although they were notified, U.S. District Court Judge Susan Dlott wrote in her decision. They also did not timely file an appeal to Butler County Common Pleas Court.

“The actions of Alan Daniel and the Zoning Board to have allowed Daniel to vote in favor of the variances despite his conflict of interest are offensive. The citizens of Butler County, including plaintiffs, deserve better from their governmental representatives,” Dlott’s decision states.

The 6th Circuit Court of Appeals agreed, writing that “the corrupt manner in which the decision was made does not change this analysis.”

Todd Daniel passionately defended his dad to FOX19 NOW in an interview on Oct. 8, 2021.

“He’s not some criminal. He cares about this community,” said his son, who has worked for Madison Township for nearly 30 years, including 23 as road superintendent.

“I have prayed a lot about this. I just felt it was the right time to stand up for him. He should have abstained from the vote and we all know that now.

“When you are in a small community, there’s votes that come up on a regular basis that are going to affect either your neighbor or your family or someone you care about. That’s the reality when you are in a small community. You just have to do what’s right for the community and keep moving forward.”

