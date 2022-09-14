Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman faces criminal charges in the death of her 6-week-old baby, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.
A Hamilton County grand jury on Wednesday indicted Brooke Hunter on counts of involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.
The infant died as a result of co-sleeping on June 22, according to Assistant Prosecutor Amy Clausing.
Hunter lost another infant to co-sleeping a year ago, Clausing says. She was allegedly warned of the dangers of co-sleeping at the time.
Because of that warning, the 6-week-old’s death has been ruled a homicide, according to Clausing.
There is an active warrant out for Hunter’s arrest.
Co-sleeping is when a parent brings their baby into their bed to sleep with them.
The American Academy of Pediatrics advises new mothers never to sleep with their baby.
