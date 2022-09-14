Contests
Court revives lawsuits against Ohio State over sex abuse

(WVLT)
By KANTELE FRANKO
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 5:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A federal appeals court is reviving unsettled lawsuits against Ohio State University over decades-old sexual abuse by the late team doctor Richard Strauss. A judge had dismissed most of the unsettled cases last year. The judge acknowledged it’s clear hundreds of young men were abused, but said the legal time limit for the claims had long passed. The plaintiffs argued the clock didn’t start until the allegations came to light in 2018. A three-judge panel of the Sixth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the judge’s decision Wednesday and sent the case back to district court for further proceedings.

