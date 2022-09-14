Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Ex-aide who alleged sexual harassment sues Andrew Cuomo

FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium,...
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference at New York's Yankee Stadium, on July 26, 2021. A New York judge sided with former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, in his dispute with a now-defunct state ethics commission that ordered him to give up $5 million he was paid to write a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A onetime aide to former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo has sued him, saying he tried to groom her for a sexual relationship at the start of the pandemic and then later smeared her reputation publicly.

The lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court Wednesday by Charlotte Bennett also named three former aides of Cuomo as defendants.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages.

It said Bennett was a health policy adviser in the Democratic governor’s administration when a barrage of inappropriate sexual comments by the governor left her experiencing near-debilitating anxiety, symptoms of depression and a neurological disorder.

A lawyer for Cuomo said in a statement that they’ll respond to the lawsuit in court.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
First witnesses take the stand Pike County massacre trial
Demarcus King
Gunman opened fire with rifle outside Alms Hill Apartments: court docs
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of Superintendent Matt Miller
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of superintendent

Latest News

A police bomb squad is on the Northeastern University campus in Boston to examine a suspicious...
Officials probing whether explosion at college campus was staged
FILE - Rioters loyal to President Donald Trump try to break through a police barrier,...
Ex-town official pleads guilty to Capitol riot charge
FILE - The Amazon logo is shown in Santa Monica, Calif., Sept. 6, 2012.
California sues Amazon, alleging antitrust law violations
Thousands rally for abortion access at Fountain Square in Downtown Cincinnati.
Hamilton County judge blocks Ohio’s six-week abortion ban
Pieper Lewis gives her allocution during a sentencing hearing, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, in Des...
Fundraiser for teen who killed her alleged rapist reaches goal of $150,000 in less than 24 hours