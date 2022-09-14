Extra police at Simon Kenton High School following social media threat

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. (WXIX) - Police presence at Simon Kenton High School was increased Wednesday after a parent reported a rumor on social media about a school shooting, the principal wrote in a message on Facebook.

Principal Craig Reinhart says the parent contacted school staff after their child saw a Snapchat post Tuesday that said, “Nobody pull up to school tomorrow theirs (sic) a rumor going around saying someone finna (sic) shoot up the school.”

Reinhart says he spoke to all students and parents that were in any way involved with the message as well as Independence Police.

He says he did not substantiate any threat and neither did the police.

“Although we take these types of situations extremely seriously, the actual content of the post was that there was a rumor of a shooting threat, and the post was not a threat itself,” Reinhart wrote.

He said, out of an abundance of caution, extra police are on campus and in the surrounding community.

Simon Kenton joins several other Tri-State schools reporting threats recently.

Switzerland County Sheriff Brian Morton said a student was arrested Tuesday following a potential school shooting threat against the Switzerland County School Corporation that was made on social media.

On Sept. 9, West Union Jr/Sr High School in Adams County was closed due to a school threat, according to Adams County Sheriff Kimmy Rogers. Classes were held remotely. No arrests were made.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.