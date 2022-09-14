Contests
Fire crews battle boxcar blaze at Queensgate railyard

Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a boxcar fire at a railyard in Queensgate. Flames were spotted about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Geringer Street.(FOX19 NOW)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a boxcar fire at a railyard in Queensgate.

Flames were spotted about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Geringer Street.

The fire appears to be out now with just smoke in the area.

No immediate injuries were reported.

FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.

