Fire crews battle boxcar blaze at Queensgate railyard
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 6:40 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a boxcar fire at a railyard in Queensgate.
Flames were spotted about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Geringer Street.
The fire appears to be out now with just smoke in the area.
No immediate injuries were reported.
FOX19 NOW has a crew at the scene and will continue to update this breaking story.
