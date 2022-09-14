Fire crews battle boxcar blaze at Queensgate railyard

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati fire crews are investigating the cause of a boxcar fire at a railyard in Queensgate.

Flames were spotted about 6 a.m. Wednesday in the 3600 block of Geringer Street.

The fire appears to be out now with just smoke in the area.

No immediate injuries were reported.

The ⁦@FOX19⁩ Skycam showing the ongoing fire at the Queensgate Railway. pic.twitter.com/yUNuy5ktfv — Frank Marzullo (@FOX19Frank) September 14, 2022

