Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.(WXIX)
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORNING VIEW, Ky. (WXIX) - French bulldogs are among the most popular dog breeds, ranking fourth most popular according to the American Kennel Club. However, one French bulldog in Northern Kentucky has a little luck by doing something incredibly rare - giving birth to 13 puppies.

A French bulldog was a soon-to-be mother, and when her owner, Jamie Walker, was expecting her to go into labor, he noticed that she was larger than most pregnant dogs.

What happened next shocked Walker.

“We went to the vet, and he said, ‘ah she might have six or seven [puppies],’ and he came back out with a basket behind me full of 13 puppies,” Walker said. “And that’s just unheard of.”

According to the website French Bulldog Owner, the average French bulldog will have around three puppies in a litter. Having five puppies is considered and seven is rare, the website claims.

Walker is now wondering if his French bulldog is a record-setter.

“Everybody came out and they couldn’t believe it and we started looking [online],” Walker explained. “We seen one other Frenchie that had 13 puppies in Britain. I said, ‘It’s gotta be a U.S. record.’”

Regardless if it is a record or not, this French bulldog and her litter in Morning View are very lucky.

The mother dog is healthy, as well as the puppies, and the puppies will eventually have new homes when they are healthy enough.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
First witnesses take the stand Pike County massacre trial
Demarcus King
Gunman opened fire with rifle outside Alms Hill Apartments: court docs
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of Superintendent Matt Miller
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of superintendent

Latest News

Between James Evans, Sarah Evans and Robert Evans, the trio is facing a total of 14 charges, 13...
Teen tied to bed escapes from home; family members indicted, police say
Take a Half-Day! City-Wide Holiday Celebrates Early Opening of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati!
Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance
Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel
Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state as crowds pay respects