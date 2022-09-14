Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man convicted of sending truck through family’s home in racial attack

A man was convicted of a racially motivated attack on a Minnesota home. (Source: WCCO/RING/ANDREA ROBINSON/STEARNS COUNTY JAIL/CNN)
By WCCO staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:03 AM EDT|Updated: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:04 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEARNS COUNTY, Minn. (WCCO) - A conviction is bringing comfort to a Minnesota family after racism drove hate directly into their home.

This week, a jury found a man guilty of tormenting a family in Cold Spring because of the color of their skin.

Just over a year after the Robinsons’ Ring doorbell caught a truck crashing through their home, a jury validated what the family knew. They were racially targeted.

“It’s incredibly hard to accept - we are a multi-racial family - that someone would want to harm my husband and my kids or me for simply being married to a Black man, that that level of hate exists,” said Andrea Robinson.

A jury found Benton Beyer guilty of stealing the truck, putting granite on the accelerator and letting it go with a teddy bear hanging from a noose inside.

It was the culmination of 80-plus days of stalking and harassment. Andrea Robinson had a restraining order against him.

“The experience has not only changed my life and my husband’s life, but it’s significantly impacted the lives of my children,” she said.

A year ago, her husband Philippe said, “How am I supposed to feel safe? My wife, my children don’t want to stay here, I understand ...”

But they did stay here, and Andrea Robinson said while they live with the trauma of what happened, now there is also relief.

“A year ago, we didn’t know we were supported and safe, but now we have a full neighborhood and community that has really stood behind us,” she said.

Andrea Robinson said her family wants to move forward while Beyer faces his punishment.

“I hope that whatever underlying issues Mr. Beyer has that he’s able to address those, and I hope the sentence gives him a long time to think about what he did,” she said.

Beyer will stay in custody at the Stearns County Jail until he is sentenced in mid-November.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
Northbound Interstate 75 is open again early Thursday after it was shut down for several hours...
NB I-75 reopens after shooting, crash sends 2 to hospital
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
Attorneys for George Wagner IV, confer in court during his trial in Pike County Common Pleas...
Emotional testimony as relatives take stand in Pike County Massacre trial

Latest News

This photo provided by the Dallas Police Department shows Dr. Raynaldo Rivera Ortiz. Jr. Dr....
Doctor accused of injecting drugs into IV bags, causing death
FILE - Amanda Darrow, director of youth, family and education programs at the Utah Pride...
Book ban efforts surging in 2022, library association says
Experts now say it was a meteor and not a piece of space junk.
Mysterious slow-moving fireball caught on cam
FILE - Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, on...
Ukraine: Some bodies in mass burial site show torture signs
Joshua Taylor, 44, is charged with kidnapping, rape, theft and aggravated menacing, according...
Man forced victim into car at gunpoint before raping her: prosecutor