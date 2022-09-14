Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7.

The spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says detectives identified Ryan C. Boykin, 31, as a person of interest after they recovered a stolen tablet at a Cincinnati business and linked it to the Sept. 1 incident.

Maj. Ridgell says detectives then reviewed surveillance video provided by Union residents and matched the suspect vehicle to one that Boykin was known to drive.

Boykin was arrested in Hamilton County on Sept. 7 on unrelated charges out of Ohio, the sheriff’s office says.

Since his arrest, Maj. Ridgell says detectives were able to obtain evidence that placed Boykin in Union at the time of each theft.

Detectives later recovered an iPod which was reported stolen on Sep. 7 at a home Boykin is known to frequent, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maj. Ridgell says detectives also confirmed he used a credit card, which was reported stolen on Aug. 21, at a gas station in Boone County.

A warrant for Boykin’s arrest was issued on Sept. 13 on multiple charges including theft by unlawful taking and fraudulent use of a credit card, the sheriff’s office says.

Maj. Ridgell says a holder was placed on Boykin in relation to the Boone County charges since he’s currently behind bars at the Hamilton County Jail.

Detectives continue to investigate five additional vehicle break-in reports from Union which spanned from late August to early September.

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 334-2122.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.