Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins

The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Ryan C. Boykin of Cincinnati is facing multiple charges...
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Ryan C. Boykin of Cincinnati is facing multiple charges in connection with vehicle break-ins in Union.(Boone County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONE COUNTY, Ky. (WXIX) - A Cincinnati man has been charged with multiple offenses after detectives investigated three vehicle break-in reports from subdivisions in the Union area, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says.

Major Philip Ridgell says the break-ins happened on Aug. 21, Sept. 1 and Sept. 7.

The spokesman for the Boone County Sheriff’s Office says detectives identified Ryan C. Boykin, 31, as a person of interest after they recovered a stolen tablet at a Cincinnati business and linked it to the Sept. 1 incident.

Maj. Ridgell says detectives then reviewed surveillance video provided by Union residents and matched the suspect vehicle to one that Boykin was known to drive.

Boykin was arrested in Hamilton County on Sept. 7 on unrelated charges out of Ohio, the sheriff’s office says.

Since his arrest, Maj. Ridgell says detectives were able to obtain evidence that placed Boykin in Union at the time of each theft.

Detectives later recovered an iPod which was reported stolen on Sep. 7 at a home Boykin is known to frequent, according to the sheriff’s office.

Maj. Ridgell says detectives also confirmed he used a credit card, which was reported stolen on Aug. 21, at a gas station in Boone County.

A warrant for Boykin’s arrest was issued on Sept. 13 on multiple charges including theft by unlawful taking and fraudulent use of a credit card, the sheriff’s office says.

Maj. Ridgell says a holder was placed on Boykin in relation to the Boone County charges since he’s currently behind bars at the Hamilton County Jail.

Detectives continue to investigate five additional vehicle break-in reports from Union which spanned from late August to early September.

Anyone with information about these crimes is encouraged to contact the Boone County Sheriff’s Office at (859) 334-2122.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
First witnesses take the stand Pike County massacre trial
Demarcus King
Gunman opened fire with rifle outside Alms Hill Apartments: court docs
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of Superintendent Matt Miller
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of superintendent

Latest News

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel
Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges
The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled that in order to be guilty of driving under suspension for OVI,...
Ohio Supreme Court overturns woman’s ticket for sleeping in driver’s seat while license suspended
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
Officials with the charter school say that 100% of IDEA Public Schools graduates have been...
New Tri-State public charter schools open; still accepting students for 2022-2023 school year