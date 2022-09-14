Contests
Man shot to death in Middletown

A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say.
A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:56 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say.

Nais McVay was pronounced dead at Atrium Medical Center shortly after he was taken there from the shooting scene at Woodlawn Avenue and Young Street at about 8:30 p.m., police wrote on Facebook.

No arrests were made, and police say they have no suspects at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call investigators at 513-425-7700.

