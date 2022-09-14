Contests
Meet your grand marshals for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati’s chicken dance

Take a Half-Day! City-Wide Holiday Celebrates Early Opening of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati!
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The cast of Hamilton will serve as the grand marshals for the world’s largest chicken dance at this year’s Oktoberfest Zinzinnati.

Cast members will take the stage in front of tens of thousands of people at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 17 at the Turfway Park Main Stage at Second and Elm Streets.

Hamilton is playing at the Aronoff Center through Oct. 2, as a part of Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Cincinnati.

Below are the dates for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati:

  • Sept. 16: 11 a.m.-11 p.m.
  • Sept. 17: 11 a.m.-11p.m.
  • Sept. 18: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

Over 700,000 people attended the three-day festival in 2021. It was the first year that the festival returned following the 2021 pandemic lockdown.

