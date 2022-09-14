Contests
Mix of sun and clouds with continued pleasant conditions

Temperatures warm up going into next week.
Temperatures warm up going into next week.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nice afternoon with a sun and cloud mix, and a high of 79 degrees.

We stay dry through the weekend into next week, as a warming trend will push high temperatures into the upper 80s by Saturday and then to 90º for Tuesday and holding in the upper 80s Wednesday next week.

Rain will be hard to come by until late next week.

With the hot weather on the way, the heat index will be a factor but at this point it looks like summertime humidity will hold off and not return to the tri-state.

