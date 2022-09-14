Mix of sun and clouds with continued pleasant conditions

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A nice afternoon with a sun and cloud mix, and a high of 79 degrees.

We stay dry through the weekend into next week, as a warming trend will push high temperatures into the upper 80s by Saturday and then to 90º for Tuesday and holding in the upper 80s Wednesday next week.

Rain will be hard to come by until late next week.

With the hot weather on the way, the heat index will be a factor but at this point it looks like summertime humidity will hold off and not return to the tri-state.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.