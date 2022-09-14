Murder-suicide investigation underway in Adams County: source confirms

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder-suicide, sources confirm to FOX19 NOW.

Sometime Wednesday afternoon, the source says a man killed himself at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio.

The source tells FOX19 NOW that earlier in the day the man killed someone at Southern Ohio Lumber Company.

It is unknown who the man allegedly killed at the business.

This story will be updated with more information once it is confirmed.

