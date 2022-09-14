Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Murder-suicide investigation underway in Adams County: source confirms

A man killed himself after killing someone at a lumber business in Adams County, the source...
A man killed himself after killing someone at a lumber business in Adams County, the source told FOX19 NOW.(MGN)
By Jared Goffinet and Ken Brown
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Adams County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a murder-suicide, sources confirm to FOX19 NOW.

Sometime Wednesday afternoon, the source says a man killed himself at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio.

The source tells FOX19 NOW that earlier in the day the man killed someone at Southern Ohio Lumber Company.

It is unknown who the man allegedly killed at the business.

This story will be updated with more information once it is confirmed.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
First witnesses take the stand Pike County massacre trial
Demarcus King
Gunman opened fire with rifle outside Alms Hill Apartments: court docs
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of Superintendent Matt Miller
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of superintendent

Latest News

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel
Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges
Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road...
Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man
The Boone County Sheriff's Office says Ryan C. Boykin of Cincinnati is facing multiple charges...
Man facing charges in several Boone County vehicle break-ins
The Supreme Court of Ohio ruled that in order to be guilty of driving under suspension for OVI,...
Ohio Supreme Court overturns woman’s ticket for sleeping in driver’s seat while license suspended