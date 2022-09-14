New Tri-State public charter schools open; still accepting students for 2022-2023 school year

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two new public charter schools are now open in the Cincinnati area, and schools are still accepting students for the 2022-2023 school year.

The nonprofit, based in Texas, has had more than 80,000 college-bound students in 137 schools across Texas, Southern Louisiana, and Florida and now will add Ohio to the mix.

IDEA Valley View and Price Hill currently serve kindergarten through 2nd grade and 6th grade through 8th grade levels, but officials hope to have all elementary grade levels next year.

Officials with the charter school say that 100% of IDEA Public Schools graduates have been accepted into college.

“At IDEA, we believe that all children in Cincinnati and beyond should have the opportunity to go to college. It is deeply personal to me, as a native of Southwestern Ohio, to help provide more accessible options for our children,” Executive Director of IDEA Cincinnati Matthew Kyle said. “All children, no matter where they come from or what challenges they may face, deserve to have as many doors opened for them as possible. Our plan is that, with the support of our phenomenal families and IDEA’s committed team, those doors do indeed open for our children.”

A college counseling team prepares both students and parents for the college enrollment process.

All students take Pre-AP classes in middle school and AP classes in high school to get them degree ready.

The question at Idea Public Schools, from the beginning, is not if a student is going to college, but where.

“We’re pushing our students to meet higher expectations. We generally as a concept believe that putting students in a situation where the rigor is high, the bar is high, they’re going to rise towards it,” said Kyle. “We have a course that’s in their schedule called Road To and Through College. While our students are with their counselors literally every single day from freshman year to senior year, because the counselors are the ones that teach that course, the parents are also required to come in and actually meet with the counselors multiple times each year starting their junior year.”

The charter school offers free education with no entrance exams required.

Parents can still register students online here.

