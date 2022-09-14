NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State.

Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the 2022 crown of best men’s mullet in the U.S.

Whether you call it a “Mississippi mudflap,” a “Tennessee top hot,” or a “Kentucky waterfall,” there’s no denying Cox’s mullet is one to be marveled at.

The handlebar mustache and Busch Light overalls are the icing on the cake.

To help Cox advance to the second round of the competition, simply hit the like button on the Facebook post above.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cox has a little more than 200 votes.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.