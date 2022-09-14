Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

NKY man vying for best men’s mullet in the U.S.

Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants in the 2022 USA Mullet...
Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants in the 2022 USA Mullet Championship.(Lindsay Butler)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON, Ky. (WXIX) - A Northern Kentucky man hopes his luscious head of hair will help him advance to the next round of the USA Mullet Championship, but he could use a boost from the Tri-State.

Ryan Cox, 28, of Walton, Kentucky, is among hundreds of contestants vying for the 2022 crown of best men’s mullet in the U.S.

Whether you call it a “Mississippi mudflap,” a “Tennessee top hot,” or a “Kentucky waterfall,” there’s no denying Cox’s mullet is one to be marveled at.

The handlebar mustache and Busch Light overalls are the icing on the cake.

To help Cox advance to the second round of the competition, simply hit the like button on the Facebook post above.

As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, Cox has a little more than 200 votes.

Voting ends at 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
Angela Canepa, special prosecutor delivers the opening statement in the murder trial of George...
First witnesses take the stand Pike County massacre trial
Demarcus King
Gunman opened fire with rifle outside Alms Hill Apartments: court docs
Police say 52-year-old Igor Lanis shot and killed his wife and injured his 25-year-old daughter...
Father shoots family, killing wife; daughter blames QAnon
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of Superintendent Matt Miller
Lakota Local Schools conducting internal investigation of superintendent

Latest News

Madison Township Trustee Alan Daniel
Butler County elected official indicted on 7 public corruption-related charges
A view of the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, adorned with a Royal Standard and the Imperial...
Queen Elizabeth II lies in state after solemn procession
George Wagner IV, 30, stands with his attorneys, John P. Parker, left, and Richard M. Nash in...
Testimony continues in Pike County massacre trial
A man was shot to death in Middletown on Tuesday night, police say.
Man shot to death in Middletown