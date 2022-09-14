Contests
Police: 2 juveniles shot, 1 critically injured in Wilmington

Police found two male juveniles in a car with gunshot wounds Monday night.
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 13, 2022 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Two juveniles are hospitalized and one is in serious condition after a double-shooting in Wilmington.

It happened Monday night at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street.

Investigators say an 11-year-old found bullet casings and called the police.

Right now, police do not have a suspect in custody.

“It was definitely crazy. More surreal knowing it’s right next door to home,” said Christian Kittrell, who was home when he heard the gunshots.

“I was just watching tv in my living room, and then me and my mom was dumbfounded by what we heard.”

Officers found three male juveniles in a car, two of them with gunshot wounds.

“I thought it was, like, a joke until I went outside and there was police everywhere,” Kittrell said.

Detectives searched the area for several hours Monday night and didn’t find any bullet casings. They returned to the scene Tuesday after the girl found them.

They say it’s possible someone moved the casings.

Officers say both minors were taken to a local hospital, after which one was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious injuries.

“It was pretty scary, because we don’t really have things like that in this neighborhood or over here, like, usually at all,” Kittrell said. “It was even scarier knowing minors were involved and hurt in the process.”

Despite the shooting, Kittrell feels safe in the community where he’s lived for 10 years.

If you have any information in this shooting, you’re asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (937) 382-3833 and ask for Det. Codey Juillerat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

