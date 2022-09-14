Warrant issued for auto robbery suspect after public helps ID man

BLUE ASH, Ohio (WXIX) - Blue Ash police say they have issued an arrest warrant for an auto robbery suspect after the public helped them identify the man.

Jacob Tucker, 24, is accused of stealing a vehicle from the BP gas station on Pfeiffer Road back on Sept. 2, according to the Blue Ash Police Department.

On Tuesday, police posted photos on Facebook of the suspect, asking for help to identify the person.

Well, police said the public did not disappoint them.

“We want to thank the public for the numerous tips we received which led to the identification of Tucker,” said Blue Ash Police Chief Scott Noel. “We received numerous tips after our social media post and we can’t say enough to show our appreciation for the support we receive from the community. We are hoping they can also help us find Tucker.”

The 24-year-old’s last known address is in the 1200 block of Lamar Street in Dayton, police explained.

Call Blue Ash PD at 513-745-8555 or Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040 if you have information on Tucker’s whereabouts.

Blue Ash police did not say if the stolen vehicle was found.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.