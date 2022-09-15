Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two Tri-State Bed Bath & Beyond locations are expected to close.

The Colerain Township store in Stone Creek Towne Center and the Hamilton store at Bridgewater Falls are among dozens of store closures the company publicized Thursday as part of a broader plan to steady the company amid declining sales.

Around 150 stores will close in total across the nation, Bed Bath & Beyond announced in an August call with investors detailing its turnaround push.

The list of 56 store closures announced Thursday includes stores from California to Connecticut to Florida.

The New Jersey-based company had 1,478 total stores at the start of the pandemic, according to a CNBC report. That includes secondary store brands owned by the company such as Buybuy Baby stores.

By the end of the first quarter 2022, the store count had dropped to 955, including 769 Bed Bath & Beyond-branded stores, per CNBC.

The Eastgate store and the Western Hills Plaza store were among the locations closed during that span.

Locations remain at Rookwood Commons, Deerfield Towne Center and Crestview Hills Towne Center.

