Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Blue Bell releases new fall flavor Salted Caramel Brownie

Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while...
Blue Bell's Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.(Blue Bell)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gray News) – The newest flavor of Blue Bell ice cream is here just in time for fall.

The company says to grab your cozy gear and cuddle up with a bowl of new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream.

The new flavor has chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirled into vanilla ice cream.

Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
A man killed himself after killing someone at the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams County,...
Husband killed wife, turned gun on himself in Adams County, investigators say
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is predicting a rout of Russian forces across the...
Ukraine’s president: Mass grave found in recaptured city
Catherine Leavy, 37, was arrested at her home in Westfield, Massachusetts. (Source: Gray News)
Woman charged with bomb threat against children’s hospital
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores
Luke Rhoden talks George Wagner IV trial, impact on family
Luke Rhoden talks George Wagner IV trial, impact on family
FILE - A Patagonia store in Pittsburgh is seen, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022.
Patagonia founder gives company away to environmental trusts