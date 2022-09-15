Cincinnati man ‘empty inside’ after only brother killed in Kroger crash

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man continues to remember his late brother who died after a woman hit him with her car in the parking lot of a Kroger store last month.

The unthinkable details of Christopher Griffith’s death, including what allegedly motivated the driver, have surfaced in the weeks since it happened.

Taah’viya Chapman, 24, crashed into the 58-year-old Griffith outside the Spring Grove Village Kroger on Aug. 31, police say.

“What this woman did is sickening,” Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters said earlier this week. “Her total disregard for human life is stunning.”

She was targeting another man, her boyfriend, on whose phone she’d recently found inappropriate texts with her sister, according to the prosecutor.

It was, in other words, a lover’s quarrel that compelled Chapman to drive her van into that man, Jawon Lunsford, as he left the store, Deters says. Lunsford escaped with a broken leg.

Christopher, an innocent bystander walking with a cane in the crosswalk, died at the hospital.

Greg Griffith is Christopher’s brother and only sibling.

“This person is incapable of controlling herself,” Greg said Wednesday of Chapman. “And she’s dangerous to other people and should be put way for a long time.”

Chapman’s 8-month-old daughter was in the van at the time of the crash, according to Deters. The child is currently with Hamilton County Department of Job and Family Services.

She is charged with aggravated murder, murder, felony assault, attempted murder and child endangerment.

Court documents show Chapman previously lost custody of a 4-year-old child, who is now in the custody of her father.

Greg is glad Chapman is behind bars.

“AI just really felt that she was dangerous and was going to hurt and kill someone else, because she has not control over her emotions,” he said.

Now Greg is choosing to remember his brother for the good he did in life. Christopher was a sound engineer who worked for musicians like Aerosmith, Prince and ZZ Top.

Still, he says he can’t move on until justice is served.

“I feel completely empty inside,” he said. “I can’t adequately grieve because I have so much to do.”

Griffith adds his brother was an organ donor and will be helping 77 people, which does bring him peace.

