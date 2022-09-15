County commissioners combat period poverty, 70 free period product dispensers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Hamilton County Commission on Women and Girls installed no-cost period product dispensers in public restrooms in Hamilton County buildings on Thursday.

The unveiling of these 70 new dispensers acknowledges gender inequity and period poverty in the Cincinnati area, according to the county commissioners.

“We know that period poverty is real,” Hamilton County Founder and Commissioner on Women and Girls Denise Driehaus said. “When there is access to free period products, students stay in class longer and workers are more productive. We need to go beyond the stigma and see period products for what they are – a basic necessity.”

According to Alliance for Period Supplies, 1 in 4 teens in the U.S. miss class due to a lack of access to period products. In addition, 2 in 5 women struggle to purchase period products in the U.S. due to a lack of income, while 1 in 6 females between the ages of 12 and 44 live below the poverty line in Ohio.

“Hamilton County is once again taking the lead on this important issue,” Commission Vice President Alicia Reece said. “Providing free access to period products is a basic equity issue that removes the barriers of cost and access.”

Women and girls will be able to utilize the new dispensers in restrooms at the following buildings:

Hamilton County Juvenile Court Youth Center at 2020 Auburn Avenue

Hamilton County Public Health Department at 250 William Howard Taft

Times-Star Building at 800 Broadway Building

Hamilton County Job and Family Services, Alms & Doepke Building

Hamilton County Courthouse

Hamilton County Justice Center

Todd B. Portune Center for County Government

William Howard Taft Center

Hamilton County Communications Center (911 Dispatch)

Sheriff Patrol Headquarters

Hamilton County Coroner’s Office and Crime Lab

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.