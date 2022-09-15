Gigi’s Playhouse hosts grand opening in Loveland after years of fundraising

LOVELAND, Ohio (WXIX) - A local non-profit for people with Down syndrome plans to host their grand opening on Sept. 24 after raising enough money for the perfect location.

Gigi’s Playhouse is a non-profit that serves people of all ages with Down syndrome by offering a variety of services for no cost to them.

“We provide free therapeutic educational career development programs for individuals with Down syndrome and we serve all ages from infants all the way to adults,” Gigi’s Playhouse Board President Amy Pennington said.

Pennington mentioned that her 9-year-old daughter, Kennedy, was born with Down syndrome.

“I look forward to watching my kid have fun, and she has been asking for Gigi’s for four years now,” Pennington said.

Since 2019, the grassroots organization in Cincinnati has served hundreds of people with Down syndrome, such as Katie Smith, an avid Gigi’s member.

“It’s nice to be able to have a place where we can kind of relax and just be ourselves and be accepted and not have to worry about the outside world,” Smith said.

From Gigi fit classes to one-on-one tutoring, all of the services are offered at no cost thanks to generous donations.

Gigi’s walls will soon be full of people learning, growing and sharing parts of their lives together.

