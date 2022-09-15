Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide

A man killed himself after killing someone at the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams County,...
A man killed himself after killing someone at the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams County, the source told FOX19 NOW.(WXIX)
By Jared Goffinet and Payton Marshall
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released.

Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller reported that a woman, later identified as Rachel, was murdered at the business, a source told FOX19 NOW.

Officers who arrived at the scene found her body inside one of the buildings, according to Kenneth Dick, an investigator with the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Jason fled the scene, but the sheriff’s office had a description of his vehicle.

Roughly nine minutes later, he was pulled over by law enforcement at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio, the sheriff’s department added.

Jason then killed himself, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said.

The source tells FOX19 NOW that the wife did have an active protection order against her husband.

Dick says the couple has a 12-year-old son and were in the process of getting a divorce.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
A man killed himself after killing someone at the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams County,...
Husband killed wife, turned gun on himself in Adams County, investigators say
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Monica Pennington
Middletown woman accused in sister’s murder found not guilty by reason of insanity
Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
Luke Rhoden discusses trial
Luke Rhoden discusses trial
Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a...
Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway