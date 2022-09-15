Identities released in Adams County murder-suicide

ADAMS COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The identities of the husband and wife who died Wednesday in an apparent murder-suicide has been released.

Rachel Madden, 33, was killed by her 32-year-old husband, Jason Madden, at the Southern Ohio Lumber company, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Department.

Around 2:15 p.m. Wednesday, a 911 caller reported that a woman, later identified as Rachel, was murdered at the business, a source told FOX19 NOW.

Officers who arrived at the scene found her body inside one of the buildings, according to Kenneth Dick, an investigator with the Adams County Coroner’s Office.

Jason fled the scene, but the sheriff’s office had a description of his vehicle.

Roughly nine minutes later, he was pulled over by law enforcement at the intersection of State Route 41 and 32 in Peebles, Ohio, the sheriff’s department added.

Jason then killed himself, the Adams County Sheriff’s Department said.

The source tells FOX19 NOW that the wife did have an active protection order against her husband.

Dick says the couple has a 12-year-old son and were in the process of getting a divorce.

