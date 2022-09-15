Contests
Indiana’s new abortion laws take effect Thursday
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 8:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Thursday, Indiana’s near-total abortion ban takes effect, banning all abortions except for a few exceptions.

The law, passed in August, only provides exceptions in the case of incest, rape, if the mother’s life is in danger, or if the fetus has fatal anomalies.

Pro-life groups say they are excited for the law to kick in. Pro-choice groups continue to share their disdain for the restrictions.

“Women in this state, tomorrow, lose their ability to make that health care choice, it’s personal, and oftentimes in the most dire situations,” said Indiana State Representative Ryan Hatfield, who represents District 77 in Evansville.

Executive Director of Right to Life Southwest Indiana, Mary Ellen Van Dyke, says the law’s tight restrictions are a good thing.

“It’s hard to imagine that a mom would want to kill her own child. That’s just something that seems unimaginable today, especially with open adoptions,” Van Dyke said.

Senate Bill 1 was originally drawn up in the Indiana Special Session to restrict abortions in Indiana after the United States Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

That special session started near the end of July, and was signed into law shortly after.

During that session, legislators heard testimony from people on all sides of the issue.

Hatfield says most of that testimony was advocating against SB 1 and an abortion ban.

“Almost no one was supportive of the final product, and we know that it’s wildly unpopular with Hoosiers, and it’s unfortunate that Indiana Republicans forced this near ban on abortion on Hoosiers,” Hatfield said.

Van Dyke says she’s happy the law is going into effect, but she too isn’t completely happy.

She says all children deserve life, no matter how they’re conceived.

“Of course, since our mission is to end all abortions, we want to change hearts and minds, and we still have work to do with our legislators to make sure abortion is off the table for all moms,” Van Dyke said.

More restrictions could be coming in the near future, as Hatfield says Indiana Republicans plan to seek a total abortion ban.

Local Republican state legislators declined to comment on the abortion restrictions.

As of Wednesday, at least two lawsuits have been filed challenging Indiana’s abortion laws.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

