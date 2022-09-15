Middletown woman accused in sister’s murder found not guilty by reason of insanity

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Middletown woman accused of killing her sister has been found not guilty by reason of insanity, according to court documents.

Monica Pennington was previously indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault in her sister’s shooting.

Monica’s attorney entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity on her behalf in 2021 in Butler County Common Pleas Court.

Monica’s commitment sentencing date is Spet. 29 at 1:30 p.m.

Monica told Middletown police the death of her sister, Pamela Pennington, was meant to be a murder-suicide, according to Middletown City Spokeswoman Shelby Quinlivan.

The shooting happened the morning of Oct. 20 in the 1600 block of Lafayette Avenue.

Middletown Police Chief David Birk has said Monica also admitted to shooting Pamela during an argument and alcohol was involved.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.