Ohio school report cards: Find your district in this searchable database

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - School report cards released Thursday show school districts in Ohio, on average, fell short of student growth expectations by a slim margin but met state standards in graduation rates. Overall ratings were not provided this school year, and have not been reported since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Starting this year, schools will receive star ratings on five components: achievement, progress, gap closing, graduation and early literacy. Another component analyzing college, career, workforce and military readiness will be scored on future report cards, according to the state, beginning with the 2024-25 school year at the earliest.

In a searchable database below, you will find the state’s progress and graduation ratings for each district. There are 607 districts in Ohio included in the state’s ratings.

Districts are rated on:

Achievement: student performance on state tests and whether they met established state thresholds, for grades 3-12.

Progress: the growth of all students by comparing last year’s state test scores to their performance on previous state tests.

Gap closing: looks at several data points to assess whether student subgroups based on race, ability and economic status are meeting state standards.

Graduation: the four-year and five-year adjusted cohort graduation rates.

Early literacy: information from third grade reading tests, fourth grade promotions and literacy improvement from kindergarten to third grade.

A more detailed explanation of what goes into the state’s ratings for each component can be found online at the Ohio Department of Education’s Guide to 2022 Ohio School Report Cards.

The ratings are out of five stars:

One or two stars – below state standards.

Three stars – met state standards.

Four or five stars – exceeded state standards.

For the graduation component:

Five stars mean a graduation rate of 96.5% or more.

Four stars mean a graduation rate between 93.5% and 96.4%.

Three stars mean the district met the state’s graduation rate standard, which is a graduation rate between 90% and 93.4%

Two stars mean a graduation rate between 84% and 89.9%.

One star means a graduation rate of less than 84%.

The average achievement rating for districts across the state is 3.48 stars. The average progress rating for districts across the state is 2.88 stars. The average gap closing rating for districts across the state is 4.14 stars. The average graduation rating for districts across the state is 3.83 stars. The average early literacy rating for districts across the state is 2.88 stars.

