Police: 1 dead in Butler County motorcycle crash

BUTLER COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman is dead Wednesday night after a motorcycle crash in Ross Township.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road, according to Ross Township Police Chief Burt Roberts.

The woman was a passenger on the motorcycle and was pronounced dead at the scene, Roberts says.

A medical helicopter transported the male driver of the motorcycle to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

Both victims are in their 60s, Roberts says.

No word yet on what caused the crash, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

First responders remain at the scene as of 9 p.m.

FOX19 is headed there. We will update this story as more information surfaces.

