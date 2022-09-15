Contests
Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say.

It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit.

Two people were shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police confirmed the victims are alive but provided no update on their conditions.

One of the cars involved in the crash flipped over in the middle of the highway.

All northbound lanes are shut down from the lateral to Paddock, police said at 11:30 p.m. No word on when the interstate will reopen.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

