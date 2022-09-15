Police: 2 shot on I-75 near Norwood Lateral

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - First responders are at the scene of a shooting and a crash on northbound Interstate 75 Wednesday night, police say.

It happened sometime after 10:30 p.m. just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit.

Two people were shot and transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Police confirmed the victims are alive but provided no update on their conditions.

One of the cars involved in the crash flipped over in the middle of the highway.

All northbound lanes are shut down from the lateral to Paddock, police said at 11:30 p.m. No word on when the interstate will reopen.

We will update this story as more information surfaces.

75N comes to a standstill after shooting CPD says. pic.twitter.com/M0kE78gHFW — Ken Baker (@KenBakerTV) September 15, 2022

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.