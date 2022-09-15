Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling

Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling
Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling(Tallmadge Fire Department)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - The Tallmadge Fire Department implores the community to properly dispose of trash and recyclables after a feral cat spent four days running around the neighborhoods with her head stuck in a jar.

Residents spent four days trying to catch her as she ran around the neighborhood, according to TFD.

Given the situation, she was not able to care for her new litter of kittens, said TFD.

TFD said the cat and her kittens were all safely caught, and the kittens will be adopted out once they are ready.

“It was through the tireless effort of the residents of the Grand Woodlands neighborhood that followed her throughout the night hours on many nights to finally catch her,” TFD stated. “Without their intervention, she certainly would have had a much different outcome.”

TFD shared the following message in hopes this situation can be prevented in the future:

“Please, please, please make sure that your trash and recycle items are inside of a container with a lid and the items inside have the lid on too if possible.

Kimble Recycling (Tallmadge’s provider) provides containers with lids and prefers that lids remain on the items inside to help keep their shape for the sorting machine. Also, if you see open containers that could cause an entrapment for an animal, please pick them up and discard of them appropriately.”

Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling
Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling(Tallmadge Fire Department)
Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling
Tallmadge cat gets head stuck in jar for 4 days due to improper recycling(Tallmadge Fire Department)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
A man killed himself after killing someone at the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams County,...
Husband killed wife, turned gun on himself in Adams County, investigators say
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash
Northbound Interstate 75 is open again early Thursday after it was shut down for several hours...
NB I-75 reopens after shooting, crash sends 3 to hospital

Latest News

Pregnant women in Georgia can now claim their unborn child on their taxes for the upcoming year.
Women who are pregnant in Georgia can now claim unborn child on taxes
The Atlanta City Council voted unanimously on Aug. 1 to donate $300,000 to the abortion fund.
Support grows at Atlanta City Council to donate $300,000 to abortion fund - clipped version - clipped version
Juneteenth celebrations kick off in the Tri-State
Juneteenth celebrations underway in the Tri-State
Memorial Day Weekend.
LIST: Memorial Day parades planned around the Tri-State
Wicked Hickory BBQ food truck at Taste of Cincinnati on May 28, 2022.
Taste of Cincinnati returns Downtown for first time since 2019