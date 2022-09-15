Teen admits to fatal car crash that killed Edgewood High School student

WAYNE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A teen driver accused of being at fault in the April crash that killed a 15-year-old girl has admitted to vehicular manslaughter during a Wednesday hearing in Butler County Juvenile Court.

The 16-year-old driver was charged in June for the death of Edgewood High School student Hallie Deaton, according to Butler County Juvenile Court.

A 15-year-old girl died from injuries in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday at Trenton Oxford Road (Ohio 73) and Wehr Road near Edgewood Middle School in Wayne Township, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. (FOX19 NOW)

The crash occurred at the intersection of Trenton Oxford Road and Wehr Road.

Deaton was flown to a hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

“It is with a heavy heart that the Edgewood City School District today is mourning the loss of one of our high school students as a result of injuries sustained. Our prayers go out to the family and friends of this student,” Edgewood City Schools posted after the crash.

Court documents indicate that the teen was driving a Ford Mustang on SR 73 with three passengers, including Deaton, when he crossed into the opposite lane of traffic, hitting a Chevy Silverado.

Butler County Police revealed that a family of five was in the truck, however, none of them were taken to the hospital.

According to Butler County records, the teen driver was cited for having a probationary license with excess passengers and driving left of center, resulting in the death of Deaton.

The driver’s sentencing is expected to be on Oct. 10.

