Teen shooting suspect considered armed & dangerous: Wilmington police

Police found two male juveniles in a car with gunshot wounds Monday night.
Teen shooting suspect considered armed & dangerous: Wilmington police
By Courtney King
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Wilmington Police Department is looking for a 15-year-old suspect in connection with a shooting that injured two juveniles on Monday.

Klaylon “K.K.” Williams, 15, is considered armed and dangerous, according to police.

He is suspected of shooting two juveniles at the Wilmington Green Apartments on Reba Street, police said.

Officers say both minors were taken to a local hospital, after which one was transported to Miami Valley Hospital by CareFlight with serious injuries.

Investigators say an 11-year-old found bullet casings and called the police.

Officers found three male juveniles in a car, two of them with gunshot wounds.

Detectives searched the area for several hours Monday night and didn’t find any bullet casings. They returned to the scene Tuesday after the girl found them.

They say it’s possible someone moved the casings.

If you have any information on this shooting, you’re asked to call the Wilmington Police Department at (937) 382-3833 and ask for Det. Codey Juillerat.

