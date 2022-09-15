Contests
Update: NB I-75 reopens after shooting, crash sends 3 to hospital

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Northbound Interstate 75 is open again early Thursday after it was shut down for several hours overnight due to a shooting and crash that hospitalized three people, Cincinnati police say.

It all unfolded about 10:30 p.m. Wednesday just north of the Norwood Lateral near the Towne Street exit.

This incident remains very much under investigation with police working through the night and still working early Thursday to determine what led up to it.

So far, District 4 police say this is what they can confirm:

People inside two vehicles were involved in some sort of a dispute off the highway at a yet-to-be-determined location and both cars went onto the northbound lanes of the highway.

Someone in one of the vehicles opened fire on the other car, red, 2004 Acura that crashed as a result off the highway into woods, police say.

A third vehicle that just happened to be traveling northbound on the highway at the same time, a black sedan that was not involved in the shooting, wrecked as a result into the wall on the right side of I-75, according to District 4 police.

After striking the wall, the black sedan went back out into the northbound lanes, where it flipped onto its top. The driver, who was the only person inside, was not hurt, police said.

The male driver in the black sedan is described by investigators as an “innocent bystander.”

The Acura, meanwhile, was found in the woods with several bullet holes, according to District 4 police.

At least three people were inside the Acura and all were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Two of them were shot, but they are expected to recover, police say.

The third person in the Acura was not shot but went to the hospital as a precaution after complaining he felt ill, according to police.

The firing vehicle fled the scene before police arrived and remains at large.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Cincinnati District 4 police investigators at 513-352-3576 or Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

