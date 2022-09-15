Warming trend going into the weekend

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Thursday will be slightly warmer with more low humidity as highs reach the low 80s. A few clouds will develop with daytime heating, but skies will be mostly sunny for much of the day. You may notice a haze in the sky - that’s due to wildfire smoke from out west moving into the region.

Low humidity and sunshine will continue going into the weekend, with temperatures slightly increasing each day in the mid 80s. Overnight lows will be a little warmer, too, into the upper 50s and low 60s.

Going into next week, expect humidity to increase some, but it will not be sweltering - just noticeable. There will also be chances for isolated showers and possible thunderstorms both Monday and Tuesday as a weakening front moves into the tri-state. This won’t be a washout, so outdoor plans shouldn’t be canceled.

Dry weather returns Wednesday along with the heat as highs will climb near 90 in the afternoon.

Going into the end of next week into the following weekend, temperatures look to fall back down into the lower 80s along with decreasing humidity.

