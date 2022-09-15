Contests
Woman killed, man airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash

By Jennifer Edwards Baker and FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2022 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROSS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman in her 60s is dead and a man was airlifted to a hospital in a motorcycle crash in Butler County, law enforcement officials tell FOX19 NOW.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8 p.m. in the 3000 block of Cincinnati Brookville Road in Ross Township, Police Chief Burt Roberts.

The woman, who was a passenger on the motorcycle, was pronounced dead at the scene, the chief said.

Her name was not available late Wednesday.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken in a medical helicopter to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, Chief Roberts said.

The extent of the motorcyclist’s injuries was unknown late Wednesday.

The man and woman are both in their 60s, according to the chief.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, including whether drugs or alcohol were involved, he said.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating.

Sheriff Richard Jones tells FOX19 NOW it appears the motorcycle ran off the side of the highway for a reason yet to be determined.

