Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway

Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a...
Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township.

Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.

Driving the SUV was 65-year-old Kathleen Reynolds, troopers said.

When the Clinton County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene, Wiget was pronounced dead. Reynolds was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Troopers did not provide any other details from the crash.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency says SR-73 has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
A man killed himself after killing someone at the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams County,...
Husband killed wife, turned gun on himself in Adams County, investigators say
The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
London mourners brave 9-hour wait to say goodbye to queen
Luke Rhoden discusses trial
Luke Rhoden discusses trial
County commissioners combat period poverty, 70 free period product dispensers
Attorneys for George Wagner IV, confer in court during his trial in Pike County Common Pleas...
Emotional testimony as relatives take stand in Pike County Massacre trial