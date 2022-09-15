Woman killed trying to cross Clinton County highway

CLINTON COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirms it is investigating a deadly pedestrian crash in Chester Township.

Bethany Wiget, 33, of Hillsboro, Ohio, was attempting to cross State Route 73 near SR-380 a little before 6 a.m. Thursday when she was hit by a Ford Edge, OSP says.

Driving the SUV was 65-year-old Kathleen Reynolds, troopers said.

When the Clinton County Coroner’s Office arrived at the scene, Wiget was pronounced dead. Reynolds was taken to Clinton Memorial Hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Troopers did not provide any other details from the crash.

The Clinton County Emergency Management Agency says SR-73 has since reopened.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.