Body pulled from Ohio River, Cincinnati Fire Department confirms

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A body was found floating in the Ohio River past the Purple People Bridge Friday afternoon, according to the Cincinnati Fire Department.

The male body was recovered near the Serpentine Wall by a rescue crew, Cincinnati Fire Chief confirmed.

Officials have not said how the man’s body got into the river.

