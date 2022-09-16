Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Clermont County man faces 281 years in prison for rape, child porn charges

Police say the suspect tried to delete evidence from his phone in the presence of investigators.
Charlie Theaderman
Charlie Theaderman(Clermont County Sheriff's Office)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man from Union Township is behind bars on dozens of counts of underage rape and child porn, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Charlie Theaderman, 47, on 40 total criminal counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a 281-year prison sentence, Tekulve says.

Detectives began investigating after learning Theaderman had been forcing an underage girl to engage in “many different sexual acts,” according to the prosecutor.

He had also allegedly been filming multiple underage girls in the nude.

Theaderman also allegedly began deleting evidence off his cell phone in the presence of police while officers were searching his home for evidence of the crime, according to Tekulve.

Investigators seized the cell phone, on which they found “numerous videos and photographs of minors engaged in sexual acts,” the prosecutor says.

If you have additional information relating to Theaderman or similar crimes he may have committed, you’re urged to contact Det. Brandon Bock with the Union Township Police Department (513) 752-1230.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
A man killed himself after killing someone at the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams County,...
Husband killed wife, turned gun on himself in Adams County, investigators say
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
'She looked bad:' Observant store clerk saves teen girl saved from alleged abuse situation
‘She looked bad:’ Observant store clerk saves teen girl from alleged abuse situation
Bed Bath & Beyond
Bed Bath and Beyond to close 2 Greater Cincinnati stores
Luke Rhoden talks George Wagner IV trial, impact on family
Luke Rhoden talks George Wagner IV trial, impact on family