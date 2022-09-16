Clermont County man faces 281 years in prison for rape, child porn charges

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A man from Union Township is behind bars on dozens of counts of underage rape and child porn, according to Clermont County Prosecutor Mark Tekulve.

A grand jury on Thursday indicted Charlie Theaderman, 47, on 40 total criminal counts, including seven counts of rape and 20 counts of filming a minor engaging in sexual acts.

If convicted on all counts, he faces a 281-year prison sentence, Tekulve says.

Detectives began investigating after learning Theaderman had been forcing an underage girl to engage in “many different sexual acts,” according to the prosecutor.

He had also allegedly been filming multiple underage girls in the nude.

Theaderman also allegedly began deleting evidence off his cell phone in the presence of police while officers were searching his home for evidence of the crime, according to Tekulve.

Investigators seized the cell phone, on which they found “numerous videos and photographs of minors engaged in sexual acts,” the prosecutor says.

If you have additional information relating to Theaderman or similar crimes he may have committed, you’re urged to contact Det. Brandon Bock with the Union Township Police Department (513) 752-1230.

