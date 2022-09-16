‘Do the right thing:’ Families of Hyde Park hit-skip victims urge people to come forward

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It’s been 20 days and counting since an unknown driver hit three people in Hyde Park, killing one, and then fled the scene.

The mother of one of the victims is pleading for anyone who knows what happened to come forward.

It happened on an early Saturday morning, Aug. 27, at the corner of Lindwood and Grace avenues in Hyde Park.

Ryan Malm, 25, was pronounced dead two days after the hit-skip at University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

The other two pedestrians hit, Ella Lykins and Valentena Carmosino, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The three friends were outside saying their goodbyes when they were hit by the car. Police say a dark grey Honda SUV (below) hit them and never stopped.

The families are offering $11,500 in cash to whoever reports the identity of the driver. That comes on top of the $2,500 reward being offered by Crime Stoppers.

Ella’s mother, Courtney Byer, says her daugher still has cuts and bruises but is expected to make a full recovery.

”She doesn’t remember being struck or anything of that nature, but what we understand is someone came around the corner and had side-swiped some cars,” Byer said. “They are not sure if speed was a factor. And then after side-swiping the cars, they ran into all three of the kids.”

Byer says Malm, a veteran, likely prevented her daughter from being more seriously hurt.

”We know in our hearts that Ryan probably protected our girls, Ella and Valentena, because he was struck first,” she said. “And you know, that’s hard, because as a mom I can’t even imagine. But even just the thought of losing my child and the fact that he was able to protect them in that way.”

Maria Carmosino, the mother of 25-year-old Valentena, says she and Byer are thankful their daughters are ok but heartbroken for the Malm family.

“We’re trying to help Ryan’s mom, who’s just an awesome lady, get through what has to be one of the worse moments of her life,” Carmosino said.

The Cincinnati Police Department Traffic Unit requests any information about the crash at 513-352-2514 or to Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.

”We know that someone has seen this car, right? Someone came home that night, and their son, daughter, friend had a car that was damaged,” Byer said. “So do the right thing and just call it in anonymously.”

Cincinnati police are searching for a dark Honda SUV, possibly a CRV like the one pictured in this stock image, in connection with the deadly hit-and-run in Hyde Park on Aug. 27. (Cincinnati Police Department)

