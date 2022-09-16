Contests
Business Spotlight
Take Paws
19 For A Cure
Coffee Talk
Featured Business
Cincy Weekend

Health officials warn of co-sleeping after woman charged in baby’s death

‘The science is telling us that it’s not safe.’
By Candice Hare
Published: Sep. 15, 2022 at 10:43 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Health officials are warning parents about the dangers of sleeping in bed with a baby

The warning comes after a Cincinnati woman allegedly caused the death of her 6-week-old.

Brooke Hunter lost her second baby to co-sleeping in as many years earlier this summer, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office.

She is currently wanted on manslaughter charges after having been warned of the dangers of co-sleeping the first time it happened.

The American Academy of Pediatrics advises new mothers never to sleep with their baby.

One Hamilton County physician acknowledges it can be difficult not to, especially if they are fussy or the mother is tired after a long day. However, data show sleep-related deaths are the second-leading cause of infant mortality in the county.

“The science is telling us that it’s not safe to sleep with your baby,” said Elizabeth Kelly, MD, president of the Hamilton County Board of Public Health.

Kelly explains sleep-related deaths in Hamilton County infants range between two and four times higher than the national average.

“It’s safest for the baby to sleep alone, always alone on their back, and we want them to sleep in their own space, like a crib or a pack-n’-play,” Kelly said.

She adds the surface the baby sleeps on is important, as surfaces made for adults (couches, beds or water beds) are not safe forinfants.

“Those surfaces are just too soft for them, and we think sometimes those surfaces might come up around the baby and suffocate them,” Kelly explained.

She says after-the-fact, officials often hear those involved in co-sleeping deaths say they thought they would have woken up or felt the baby

“But that’s unfortunately not the case,” she said. “Many times, the parent rolls on the baby, and the baby does not move, or they do not feel the baby underneath them, and unfortunately the baby suffocates.”

Kelly says it’s easy to think a baby will be comforted by going to bed with its mother. Instead, she suggests soothing the baby by swaddling it, rubbing its stomach or singing or humming.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mother French bulldog and her 13 puppies are healthy.
French bulldog gives birth to 13 puppies in NKY
A Cincinnati woman is charged after her second baby died from co-sleeping, according to the...
Cincinnati woman charged after second baby dies, prosecutors say
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
VIDEO: Car crashes into Cincinnati Walmart
A man killed himself after killing someone at the Southern Ohio Lumber company in Adams County,...
Husband killed wife, turned gun on himself in Adams County, investigators say
Wife killed, husband airlifted to hospital in Butler County motorcycle crash

Latest News

Queen Elizabeth II left Buckingham Palace for the last time Wednesday, borne on a horse-drawn...
Mourners wait for hours, miles to farewell Queen Elizabeth
A shortage of high-school football officials could force games to move from Friday nights next...
Ohio referee shortage could force high-school football from Friday nights
Warren County man dead in I-75 crash
Charlie Theaderman
Clermont County man faces 281 years in prison for rape, child porn charges